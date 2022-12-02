Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies

Surveillance video shows the suspects stealing the 5-week-old puppies and then leaving. (Source: Jersey Village Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (Gray News) – Thieves were caught on camera stealing five French bulldog puppies from a Texas apartment on Monday.

According to the Jersey Village Police Department, a juvenile called 911 to report two suspects kicked in the apartment’s front door. The caller was alone in the apartment and hiding in a bedroom, police said.

An exterior surveillance video at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments shows two masked and hooded suspects entering the unit.

An interior surveillance video shows the suspects stealing the 5-week-old puppies and then leaving.

Police said the suspects fled in a black Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, black rims and a fictitious license plate. The juvenile in the apartment was unharmed.

Police are still looking for the suspects and puppies. They are asking anyone with information to call 713-466-2115.

Jersey Village is a suburb of Houston.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Durant native who was reported missing from Denton County the day after Thanksgiving was...
Denton County man reported missing found dead
A large police presence is near Atoka High School.
Fatal Atoka shooting under investigation
Denison Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash that left two people dead on Thursday.
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
Tammy Bittick, 49, of Denison, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Denison woman sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Latest News

At the height of the outbreak, over the summer, hundreds of people were being infected weekly.
US plans end to mpox public health emergency in January
A father says his son is a hero for saving his life after his truck fell on him while the two...
Father calls son 'hero' for saving his life
Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy