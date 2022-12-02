A Very Windy Night, Sunny and Cool Saturday

Clouds and fog began slowly clearing from west to east Friday afternoon, and this made for large range in temperatures. For instance, Ringling had a reading of 72 degrees at 4 pm while Antlers was a much cooler 53 degrees.

A vigorous cold front passes overnight, and Wind Advisories are posted for a large portion of the News 12 area. Gusts up to 40 mph can be expected for a few hours in the wake of the front. Saturday should see sunny skies with very dry air moving in, cool but rather pleasant. Winds will slowly decrease from 25-35 mph at breakfast time to 15-25 mph by lunchtime and 10 to 15 mph by late afternoon. Wind go nearly calm Saturday evening.

A fast-moving upper wave brings a chance of rain late Saturday night and into Sunday, it looks like most of the rain will be Sunday morning. However, skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day and it will be quite chilly with highs about 50.

A big warm-up kicks in Monday and looks to last for several days. We’re talking highs in the 60s to low 70s and overnight lows only in the 50s. A mid-week cold front approaches Wed-Thu with turtle speed, and this allows for a couple of days with high rain potential.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

