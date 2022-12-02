Warmer Friday ahead of Overnight Cold Front

Southerly winds have brought in enough Gulf moisture to make Friday a cloudy day, which also means warmer temperatures. Friday’s high will get up to the 60s and stay there past midnight thanks to the cloud cover. But an overnight cold front will shift the winds to the North for Saturday, knocking temperatures down to the 30s and 40s. Wind speeds will be noticeable on Friday, but on Saturday morning the wind chill will induce shivers. Grab a jacket Saturday morning!

Saturday night some light showers will move into Texoma, mostly North of the Red River. This will primarily be in the overnight hours, so early Sunday morning into daybreak will be a rainy start for some.

Cloud cover and rain chances will be a theme for next week. On one hand, it will keep temperatures warmer than usual in the 60s. Monday and Tuesday have a 20% chance of scattered showers. Wednesday and Thursday have better chances (30%) of more developed storms.

So for now, enjoy the warmer temperatures for Friday as Saturday will be chilly with rain going into Sunday.

Have a great weekend Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.