Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Warmer Friday ahead of Overnight Cold Front

Wind Gusts up to 30mph today and tomorrow
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southerly winds have brought in enough Gulf moisture to make Friday a cloudy day, which also means warmer temperatures. Friday’s high will get up to the 60s and stay there past midnight thanks to the cloud cover. But an overnight cold front will shift the winds to the North for Saturday, knocking temperatures down to the 30s and 40s. Wind speeds will be noticeable on Friday, but on Saturday morning the wind chill will induce shivers. Grab a jacket Saturday morning!

Saturday night some light showers will move into Texoma, mostly North of the Red River. This will primarily be in the overnight hours, so early Sunday morning into daybreak will be a rainy start for some.

Cloud cover and rain chances will be a theme for next week. On one hand, it will keep temperatures warmer than usual in the 60s. Monday and Tuesday have a 20% chance of scattered showers. Wednesday and Thursday have better chances (30%) of more developed storms.

So for now, enjoy the warmer temperatures for Friday as Saturday will be chilly with rain going into Sunday.

Have a great weekend Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durant native who was reported missing from Denton County the day after Thanksgiving was...
Denton County man reported missing found dead
A large police presence is near Atoka High School.
Large police presence near Atoka High School
Tammy Bittick, 49, of Denison, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Denison woman sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes
Denison Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that left two people dead on...
Denison Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Morning Weather - Fri, Dec 2
Morning Weather - Fri, Dec 2
Full Morning Weather 12/01/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/01/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/30/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/30/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/29/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/29/2022