Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Whitesboro-Brock Highlights

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Whitesboro-Brock Highlights

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durant native who was reported missing from Denton County the day after Thanksgiving was...
Denton County man reported missing found dead
A large police presence is near Atoka High School.
Large police presence near Atoka High School
A Coal County man was arrested, accused of killing his stepfather on Thanksgiving Day.
Man charged with murder of stepfather
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say
The Ada Police Department is searching for Dalton K. Swartz who they said attacked two people...
Warrant issued for Ada man accused of attacking people with box cutter

Latest News

Pottsboro-Grandview Highlights
Pottsboro-Grandview Highlights
Whitesboro-Paradise Highlights
Whitesboro-Paradise Highlights
Celina-Anna Highlights
Celina-Anna Highlights
Collinsville-Windthorst Highlights
Collinsville-Windthorst Highlights