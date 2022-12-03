Texoma Local
Sherman hosts 2nd annual Holliday Nights of Lights

By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman’s Pecan Grove Park is officially a winter wonderland.

The only thing missing, is the snow.

The city’s recreation specialist, Macy Harwood said, “It’s a walk-through event. We’re going to have Santa in a sleigh, hot chocolate, a fire with smores, we’ll have activities for the kiddos, we’ll have bounce houses and a snowball fight.”

Sherman’s recreation specialist, Macy Harwood says creating the magic was quite the process.

She said, “Parks maintenance team, they put all the lights up, it starts about November. So, for the whole month they sit out here, and they hang up lights.”

Harwood said the whole experience is meant to be interactive and the perfect family hangout spot.

She explained, “We wanted to make sure that it wasn’t a drive thru. we wanted to do something that had all of the families in our park, walking through, enjoying all of the good parts of Pecan Grove West.”

Sherman Grounds Maintenace Worker, Jeremy Taylor agreed and said, “It’s good to start to see people come back outside after the pandemic. We really put a lot of effort in taking care of these parks for the community. So, these events are a part of it and it’s just good to see people enjoy the fresh air.”

Overall, these Santa helpers said they’re just excited to give something great back to the community.

Harwood said, “It’s super fun for all the families to just get to come out and enjoy a family friendly event that’s relatively inexpensive and get to have Christmas memories and fun with your family.”

If you were unable to make it to the park Friday, don’t worry because Holiday Nights of Lights will be shining bright every evening through the New Year.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

