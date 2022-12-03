Texoma business opening its doors to spread holiday cheer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Ebby Halliday Realtors in Sherman is opening its doors for everyone willing to donate a toy this holiday season.

The Texoma business is partnering with Toys for Tots for its very first time.

If you’re interested in donating a toy to a child right here in Texoma, Toys for Tots accepts new, unwrapped toys for both boys and girls from the age of infant to 12-years-old.

Eva Orchard of Ebby Halliday Realtors said, ”we’re hoping that there’s toys all over the front of this room but we do have two full boxes already but we have until December 14 to keep collecting.”

Ebby Halliday Realtors is also hosting a Christmas event on December 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to take free pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

