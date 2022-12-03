Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Texoma business opening its doors to spread holiday cheer

If you’re interested in donating a toy to a child right here in Texoma, Toys for Tots accepts...
If you’re interested in donating a toy to a child right here in Texoma, Toys for Tots accepts new, unwrapped toys for both boys and girls from the age of infant to 12-years-old.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Ebby Halliday Realtors in Sherman is opening its doors for everyone willing to donate a toy this holiday season.

The Texoma business is partnering with Toys for Tots for its very first time.

If you’re interested in donating a toy to a child right here in Texoma, Toys for Tots accepts new, unwrapped toys for both boys and girls from the age of infant to 12-years-old.

Eva Orchard of Ebby Halliday Realtors said, ”we’re hoping that there’s toys all over the front of this room but we do have two full boxes already but we have until December 14 to keep collecting.”

Ebby Halliday Realtors is also hosting a Christmas event on December 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to take free pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durant native who was reported missing from Denton County the day after Thanksgiving was...
Denton County man reported missing found dead
A large police presence is near Atoka High School.
Fatal Atoka shooting under investigation
Denison Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash that left two people dead on Thursday.
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
Tammy Bittick, 49, of Denison, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Denison woman sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Latest News

“He’d give you the shirt off your back, easy person to talk to, really likable by everybody,...
Denison Yellow Jackets coming together for one of their one
KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the...
Toys for Tots drop off locations in Texoma
Denison hosts 88th annual Christmas parade
Denison hosts 88th annual Christmas parade
Denison hosts 88th annual Christmas parade
Denison's 88th annual Christmas parade