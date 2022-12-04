Texoma Local
Wet Start to Sunday

With more rain on the way
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Light rain moved through Texoma this morning and brought back overcast skies. Accumulation was at best a tenth of an inch, but there is more rain on the way. The bigger story are the unseasonably warmer temperatures coming to Texoma compliments of the cloudy skies. While Sunday will be another chilly day with highs topping out in the low 50s, temperatures will increase overnight into Monday due to the clouds locking in temperatures. Mondays highs will rise into the 70s due to the southerly winds and cloud cover. These warmer than normal temperatures will stick around through most of the week.

As rain chances remain constant due to the overcast skies. Low chances of rain remain for Monday and Tuesday. But Wednesday is looking like a larger rain event due to a slow moving front. Storms will linger into Thursday as well. All the while, temperatures will remain in the 60s despite the mid-week rain.

So Sunday will be as cold as it’ll get all week long. Keep an umbrella nearby.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

