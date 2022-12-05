Amber Alert canceled; 4-month-old Irving girl found safe

IRVING, Texas (KXII) - An Amber Alert for a missing 4-month-old from Irving was canceled Monday after she was found safe.

Police said 4-month-old Gianina Martinez was found safe, and is in the process of being reunited with her family on a social media post at 3:07 p.m.

The father of the child, Germey Martinez, 29, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The department held a press conference on Facebook live around 3:30 p.m., according to the post.

*Original story*

The Irving Police Department have issued an Amber Alert for a 4-month-old girl who they said is believed to be in imminent danger.

Police said 4-month-old Gianina Martinez was taken by her father, Germey Martinez, 29, after assaulting the victim at their apartment in the 6300 block of N. MacArthur.

According to law enforcement, Germey may have been picked up by a friend driving a white Toyota Tundra truck, with license plate number 18939DV.

Police said Germey is possibly armed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE PRESS CONFERENCE: https://fb.watch/he7R-VW9hp/?mibextid=cr9u03 The child has been located, is safe... Posted by Irving Police Department on Monday, December 5, 2022

