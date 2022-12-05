Ardmore police searching for hit-and-run suspect

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are searching for a vehicle after a man was hit by a car.

Police said the man is still alive and in stable condition, but they don’t have any leads on the person who hit him.

Police said it happened about a week and a half ago just before 6 p.m. The man was hit on a crosswalk at McLish Avenue and South Commerce Street.

If you saw what happened or know anything about it, call Ardmore police at (580) 223-1212.

