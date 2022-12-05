Cold Front Arrives Tuesday, Showery Skies Wed-Thu

An unseasonably warm night is in the offing as a humid southerly flow continues. Most locations won’t get below 60 degrees; our normal early December HIGHS are in the 50s! A slow-moving cold front arrives Tuesday, the timing suggests we may have a 15-degree temperature range across the region on Tuesday with highs 50s north to near 70 south. Rain begins to develop Tue night-Wednesday as an upper trough now over California swings across the central Plains, promoting lifting of the warm and moist air mass into clouds and rain.

The rain should max out Wednesday night -Thursday then end in time for a dry start to the weekend on Friday.

However, another upper trough arrives in time for weekend showers to develop; rain is possible both days but Saturday looks to have the greater odds of rain the way it looks right now. Temperatures look unseasonably mild this week with near-zero threat of a freeze.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

