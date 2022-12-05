Denison preschool closed due to fire damage

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A fire at a Denison preschool may keep the school doors closed for now.

The fire happened Sunday morning when no children or teachers were there.

According to a worker at Preschool 101 Plus, off of South Scullin Avenue, the building sustained smoke and water damage to the gym.

Preschool 101 also lost power and it’s unclear when the students will be able to return to school.

A neighbor called in the fire.

Denison Fire said the cause is under investigation.

