Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison preschool closed due to fire damage

According to a worker at Preschool 101 Plus, off of South Scullin Avenue, the building...
According to a worker at Preschool 101 Plus, off of South Scullin Avenue, the building sustained smoke and water damage to the gym.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A fire at a Denison preschool may keep the school doors closed for now.

The fire happened Sunday morning when no children or teachers were there.

According to a worker at Preschool 101 Plus, off of South Scullin Avenue, the building sustained smoke and water damage to the gym.

Preschool 101 also lost power and it’s unclear when the students will be able to return to school.

A neighbor called in the fire.

Denison Fire said the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone,...
Lone Grove woman arrested for assault
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
Denison Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash that left two people dead on Thursday.
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

As the families and friends of Athena Strand grapple with her death, communities across Texas...
“We stand united”: Texoma schools wear pink in remembrance of 7-year-old Athena Strand
The details of the crash have not been released but according to a GoFundMe, the motorcyclist...
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Denison
The driver refused medical attention, a passenger was injured in the crash, and two other...
Pursuit in Colbert, OK ends in TX when driver strikes a tree
Durant Police have not released information regarding this incident, other than it’s an ongoing...
Woman killed, husband in critical condition after deadly crash in Durant