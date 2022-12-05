Gainesville Swing Orchestra presents 14th annual ‘A Swingin’ Christmas’

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Get ready to jingle and jangle as the Gainesville Swing Orchestra (GSO) presents their 14th annual ‘A Swingin’ Christmas’.

GSO is composed of 18 members that play music in the style of big bands from the 40s and 50s era.

“Christmas concert is very special, again people love this style of music and you never get to hear this kind of music presented with an orchestra like this, there’s either the big orchestra, you go see the Dallas Symphony if you wanna buy the ticket and make the drive, or you can come to Gainesville and hear it without the strings but you still hear that orchestra and that’s very rare these days, you never hear orchestras,” Conductor for GSO Dave Alexander said.

The orchestra is volunteer based with members ranging in ages from college students to even 90-year-old’s.

“They’re that dedicated, that’s why I’m that dedicated,” Alexander said. “It brings out the thing in people that you’re still young again and you’re still doing what you did when you were 20, it’s just that you’re doing it with different people and you can still do it until the day you die.”

From group numbers, to solos, to vocalist and Santa, attendees can expect a different rendition of the historic traditional Christmas songs.

“How would you describe the style that is the Gainesville Swing Orchestra?” “We will try anything you got,” Organizer for GSO Dean Patterson said.

Both Alexander and Patterson said it’s the smiles in the crowd that keep them swingin’ every Christmas.

“I got a lot of things that I get interested in but this is really gives me a lot of pleasure, you see those young kids that are having a good time, well anytime anybody is having a good time is special,” Patterson said.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.Tickets are also available at the Kevin and Susan Beall Insurance Agency. Doors open at 2pm Sunday.

“I just hope everybody will come out and have a good time, it is what I call kid friendly, we do songs like You’re A Mean One Mr Grinch, Cantinas Christmas, Santa Baby, our Jingle Bells is a little special features a very strong bone player and it’s just a good time all around,” Patterson said.

