Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

‘Goblin Mode’ chosen as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022

Goblin Mode was selected as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022.
Goblin Mode was selected as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022.(Twitter/@OxUniPress)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you embraced a bit of lethargy during the pandemic, you’re not alone.

In fact, that behavior has become such a phenomenon, it has inspired the Oxford Word of the Year for 2022: “Goblin Mode.”

Oxford University Press says “Goblin Mode” is when you’re “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

The word more or less means the opposite of trying to better yourself.

This is the first time the Oxford Word of the Year was chosen by the public.

Goblin Mode beat out its two competitors “Metaverse” and the hashtag “I Stand With.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone,...
Lone Grove woman arrested for assault
Denison Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash that left two people dead on Thursday.
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
“He’d give you the shirt off your back, easy person to talk to, really likable by everybody,...
Denison Yellow Jackets coming together for one of their own

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Autopsies show the victims all died from “sharp force injuries” in the home about...
Police: Chicago-area man killed 4 family members, himself
The FDA is alerting consumers to a recall of more than a thousand cases of James Farm frozen...
FDA: Frozen raspberries recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly holds a photo of Diane Cusick during an interview...
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC