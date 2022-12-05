Lone Grove woman arrested for assault

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone, according to court documents.

Documents state 31-year-old Jami Lynn Ellis stabbed a woman in September. The court documents state she stabbed her with force and violence, intending to cause traumatic injury.

If Ellis is convicted, she faces five years in prison or one year in jail.

