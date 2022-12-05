Texoma Local
Lone Grove woman arrested for assault

A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone, according to court documents.(Carter County Sheriff's Office)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone, according to court documents.

Documents state 31-year-old Jami Lynn Ellis stabbed a woman in September. The court documents state she stabbed her with force and violence, intending to cause traumatic injury.

If Ellis is convicted, she faces five years in prison or one year in jail.

