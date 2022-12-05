Texoma Local
Parker County residents gather to support Athena Strand’s family
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Parker County Judge Pat Deen has asked community members to gather on Tuesday morning to show support for Athena Strand’s family.

In a Facebook post, Judge Deen said he will be on the Parker County Courthouse steps Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. to pray for Strand’s family and friends.

Deen said the color of the lights on the Christmas tree outside the courthouse will be pink to honor Strand and encouraged others to wear pink as well.

Strand went missing on Wednesday and her body was found two days later after authorities received a tip.

The suspect, 31-year-old FedEx contract driver Tanner Lynn Horner, is behind bars, charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life of Athena Strand. In a show of support to Athena's family, and our...

Posted by Pat Deen on Sunday, December 4, 2022

