Pauls Valley Police searching for alleged burglary suspect

The Pauls Valley Police Department are asking for help locating a person who allegedly stole...
The Pauls Valley Police Department are asking for help locating a person who allegedly stole coins from car wash Monday.(Pauls Valley Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - The Pauls Valley police department are asking for help locating a person who allegedly stole coins from a car wash Monday.

Police said an unidentified person in a white truck with a flatbed and utility boxes, broke the lock on a vacuum cleaner at Valley Wash Rack at 2101 W. Grant Ave, at around 1:30 a.m.

According to a post, the person took the entire change compartment and it’s contents with them.

If you recognize the subject or vehicle, you can contact the Pauls Valley Police Department.

