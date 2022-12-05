Pauls Valley Police searching for alleged burglary suspect

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - The Pauls Valley police department are asking for help locating a person who allegedly stole coins from a car wash Monday.

Police said an unidentified person in a white truck with a flatbed and utility boxes, broke the lock on a vacuum cleaner at Valley Wash Rack at 2101 W. Grant Ave, at around 1:30 a.m.

According to a post, the person took the entire change compartment and it’s contents with them.

If you recognize the subject or vehicle, you can contact the Pauls Valley Police Department.

