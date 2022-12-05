Texoma Local
Pursuit in Colbert, OK ends in TX when driver strikes a tree

The driver refused medical attention, a passenger was injured in the crash, and two other...
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) -A high speed chase that started in Colbert, Oklahoma ended in Texas when the driver struck a tree.

Colbert Police attempted to stop a car with four juveniles on Northbound Highway 75 early Sunday Morning when the driver reportedly took off and made a U-turn, reaching speeds of up to 130mph.

The driver then crossed back into Texas and hit a tree near the Welcome Center.

The driver refused medical attention, a passenger was injured in the crash, and two other passengers ran from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

However, police said they did find marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle.

