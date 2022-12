ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - SouthernTech was put on a brief lockdown Monday morning after a report of a gun on campus.

According to a post by the technology center, Ardmore Police responded to the campus, made contact with the individual and determined it was a toy gun.

Police gave the all clear and classes resumed as normal, according to the post.

