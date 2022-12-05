Texas Secretary of State announces resignation from office

AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced, on Monday, his resignation from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice.

According to the Texas Secretary of State website, Secretary Scott officially began serving as Texas Secretary of State on October 28, 2021 after being appointed by Governor Greg Abbott on October 21, 2021.

“When I took office as Texas Secretary of State in October of last year, I did so with a singular goal and mission in mind: to help restore Texas voters’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections,” Secretary Scott wrote in his letter to Governor Abbott.

During his time in office, Secretary Scott presided over four major statewide elections in 2022, and worked continuously to educate Texas voters and the public about the election process, with the goal of restoring confidence in the security of the state’s election systems.

Secretary Scott also oversaw the forensic audit of the 2020 General Election in Texas, and will release the findings of the audit before departing on December 31, 2022.

