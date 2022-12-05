Texoma Local
Woman killed, husband in critical condition after deadly crash in Durant

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Friday evening, off south 9th Street and Choctaw Road in Durant, Melanie Ward and her husband were struck by a driver who turned into oncoming traffic.

Melanie died on the scene and her husband Roberto Maldonado is in the hospital in critical condition.

According to Melanie’s employer, OK Behavioral Health, Roberto has a fractured femur, multiple fractures in his right arm, and injuries to his face.

OK Behavioral Health said Melanie was originally from McAlester but moved to the Kingston area.

They also added that she leaves behind a son who attends Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

On Sunday, OK Behavioral Health took to social media about the loss of their loyal employee.

In the post they said Melanie “... had a strong work ethic and created a work environment where employees were like family.”

They continue to say that “She left behind a great legacy and bettered the lives of countless people over many years.”

Durant Police have not released information regarding this incident, other than it’s an ongoing investigation.

If you would like to donate to help Melanie’s family, an account at First United Bank has been set up in her honor.

