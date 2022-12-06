Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison homeless shelter back on track for completion

If everything goes to plan, H.E.A.T is set to serve at the Crawford location as soon as May 2023.
If everything goes to plan, H.E.A.T is set to serve at the Crawford location as soon as May 2023.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Homeless Empowerment Action Team also known as H.E.A.T is partnering with the Denison soup kitchen to create a space for the homeless or anyone in need.

Curtis Neal said, “I couldn’t be more blessed.”

H.E.A.T has been serving the Denison community since 2019, “an organization of churches, community volunteers, and social services,” said H.E.A.T President, Barbara Bailey.

In 2020, the organization purchased the old Lion’s Club Toy Shop off of Crawford Street.

Due to COVID-19, remodeling had been put on hold, “and then finally, you know, got our permit from the city and then voilà, we’re ready to start making something happen,”  Bailey said.

Curtis Neal is one of the many who will benefit from the $200,000 project that will provide showers, hot meals, and a section for laundry.

“I don’t know how I’d get by day to day without the support and food that they serve us,” Neal said.

But H.E.A.T efforts don’t stop there, “we’re kind of a network that tries to steer people that are needing help with their next step in life or maybe they’re having electricity problems, paying bills, we can steer them to the right agency to give them some help,”   Bailey added.

H.E.A.T is also accepting donations to continue their efforts of giving back to the community, “they can donate to Post Office Box 822; Denison, TX and just  put H.E.A.T on the check,” said Bailey.

If everything goes to plan, H.E.A.T is set to serve at the Crawford location as soon as May 2023.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant Police have not released information regarding this incident, other than it’s an ongoing...
Woman killed, man critically hurt in Durant wrong way crash
A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone,...
Lone Grove woman arrested for assault
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
A Ravia junior high coach, who is under investigation by authorities in Johnston County has...
Ravia coach under investigation, resigns

Latest News

Depending on growth and development, according to the strategic plan, fire station number four...
Denison plans to built three new fire stations
If you were in the area and saw the crash or have information, you are encouraged to call the...
Durant Police looking for witnesses of Friday’s fatal crash
Latasha Broadhead appointed first female Undersheriff in Marshall County on Tuesday.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office appoints first female undersheriff
A Ravia junior high coach, who is under investigation by authorities in Johnston County has...
Ravia coach under investigation, resigns