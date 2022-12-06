Denison homeless shelter back on track for completion

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Homeless Empowerment Action Team also known as H.E.A.T is partnering with the Denison soup kitchen to create a space for the homeless or anyone in need.

Curtis Neal said, “I couldn’t be more blessed.”

H.E.A.T has been serving the Denison community since 2019, “an organization of churches, community volunteers, and social services,” said H.E.A.T President, Barbara Bailey.

In 2020, the organization purchased the old Lion’s Club Toy Shop off of Crawford Street.

Due to COVID-19, remodeling had been put on hold, “and then finally, you know, got our permit from the city and then voilà, we’re ready to start making something happen,” Bailey said.

Curtis Neal is one of the many who will benefit from the $200,000 project that will provide showers, hot meals, and a section for laundry.

“I don’t know how I’d get by day to day without the support and food that they serve us,” Neal said.

But H.E.A.T efforts don’t stop there, “we’re kind of a network that tries to steer people that are needing help with their next step in life or maybe they’re having electricity problems, paying bills, we can steer them to the right agency to give them some help,” Bailey added.

H.E.A.T is also accepting donations to continue their efforts of giving back to the community, “they can donate to Post Office Box 822; Denison, TX and just put H.E.A.T on the check,” said Bailey.

If everything goes to plan, H.E.A.T is set to serve at the Crawford location as soon as May 2023.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.