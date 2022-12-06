Texoma Local
Denison plans to built three new fire stations

Depending on growth and development, according to the strategic plan, fire station number four could be located along highway 75 and 91.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Denison Fire Rescue is drawing up plans to expand with the population.

The department released a five year strategic plan and one item on that agenda is plans of building three new fire stations.

There are currently three fire stations around the city.

While there are no concrete plans, Fire Chief Kenneth Jacks said fire station four could be in the works in the next couple years, “we need a station four sooner than later, five and six is down the road when the population grows and the run volume necessitates us building those stations.”

Depending on growth and development, according to the strategic plan, fire station number four could be located along highway 75 and 91.

To access the strategic plan, click here.

