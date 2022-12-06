Durant Police looking for witnesses of Friday’s fatal crash

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant Police are asking for your help to put together the details of a fatal car crash.

It happened Friday night around 10:30 off of North Choctaw Road and 9th Street, right behind the Choctaw Casino.

News 12 was told Melanie Ward of Kingston died in that crash.

Ward’s employer said that she and her husband Roberto Maldonado were struck by a driver who turned into oncoming traffic.

Maldonado is in critical condition.

If you were in the area and saw the crash or have information, you are encouraged to call the Durant Police Station at (580) 924-3737.

