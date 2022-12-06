Fenwick steps down at SOSU, set to be named HC at Missouri Western

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern football head coach Tyler Fenwick has resigned as the head coach at Southeastern and is set to be named the head coach at Missouri Western.

“I want to thank Coach Fenwick, his wife Angela, and their family for their service to Southeastern and the community during their time in Durant,” said Southeastern President Dr. Thomas Newsom. “He has guided our football program over the last two seasons to a path that will lead to our ultimate goal of sustained success for our student athletes, both on and off the field. Our University wishes him much success in the future. We will begin an immediate national search for our next head football coach, and with the recent programmatic improvements and planned future investments, are confident that Southeastern will continue as a premier NCAA Division II program, as a founding member of the Great American Conference. “I want to thank Coach Fenwick and his family,” said Director of Athletics Keith Baxter, “For what they’ve invested in Southeastern Football and the community of Durant. A national search will begin immediately, we are committed to finding the best person possible to lead our FB program. Our student-athletes are our first and foremost priority.”

“I want to take this time,” said Fenwick, “To thank athletic director Keith Baxter and the Southeastern administration for the opportunity to lead this football program. Southeastern is a special place with special people. I also want to thank the players for sticking it out through the tough times and riding along with our staff.”

Fenwick took over the SE program in January of 2019 and over four seasons at the helm he guided the Storm to a 16-19 record that included back-to-back postseason appearances in the Live United Bowl and a nine-win season in 2021, as well as the cancelation of the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He was the 2019 Great American Conference Coach of the Year and coached 28 All-GAC honorees over three seasons of competition.

Southeastern football started in 1909 and has put together 109 total seasons with more than 500 program victories. Over that time the Storm have had 64 All-American honorees and more than 400 all-conference award winners.

