FSIS issues public health alert for ground beef products that tested positive for E. coli

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli.

A recall was not requested because there is no product currently available for sale to consumers; however, the ground beef product may remain in consumers’ homes and could cause illness if eaten, according to a press release from The United States Department of Agriculture.

The press release states the raw ground beef was ground in store on Nov. 28, 2022. The product was packaged for consumers behind the meat counter in varying weights.

The following product is subject to the public health alert:

Varying weights of ground beef packed in butcher paper, containing “CARNE MOLIDA REGULAR/GROUND BEEF” with “Packed On” dates ranging Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2022, and “Sell By Dec. 1 2022″ on the label.

To view the label click here.

The items were only sold in La Michoacana Meat Market retail store, located at 5106 Wesley St., Greenville, Texas, 75402, according to the press release. The last date that the product was available for sale was Dec. 1, 2022.

According to the press release, the problem was discovered during routine FSIS product testing when a sample confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7.

USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase FSIS said.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism USDA officials said. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults.

USDA said it is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.