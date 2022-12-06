Texoma Local
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer, manager confirms

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of HBO's "Girls" in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Television and film star Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer which had only recently been diagnosed, her manager confirmed to several news outlets.

The “Cheers” star died Monday at 71. Her manager Donovan Daughtry told “Today” she had been receiving treatment for colon cancer at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she replaced Shelley Long on the long running sitcom.

The American Cancer Society reports colon cancer, also called colorectal cancer, is the third leading cancer-related death in the United States. More than 52,000 people are expected to die this year.

The society notes that early detection is key to successful treatment.

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020.

