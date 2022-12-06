Marshall County Sheriff’s Office appoints first female undersheriff

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A long-time employee of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Latasha Broadhead, was appointed to undersheriff Tuesday, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the sheriff’s department.

According to a press release, Undersheriff Broadhead was also the first female deputy at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

The press release states Undersheriff Broadhead will help Sheriff Yow with the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office.

Broadhead previously worked in the positions of reserve deputy, jailer, field deputy, investigations, and training and detention center administrator.

Sheriff Donald Yow said Broadhead is excited to be in this position and looks forward to working in her new capacity.

