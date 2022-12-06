Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office appoints first female undersheriff

Latasha Broadhead appointed first female Undersheriff in Marshall County on Tuesday.
Latasha Broadhead appointed first female Undersheriff in Marshall County on Tuesday.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A long-time employee of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Latasha Broadhead, was appointed to undersheriff Tuesday, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the sheriff’s department.

According to a press release, Undersheriff Broadhead was also the first female deputy at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

The press release states Undersheriff Broadhead will help Sheriff Yow with the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office.

Broadhead previously worked in the positions of reserve deputy, jailer, field deputy, investigations, and training and detention center administrator.

Sheriff Donald Yow said Broadhead is excited to be in this position and looks forward to working in her new capacity.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant Police have not released information regarding this incident, other than it’s an ongoing...
Woman killed, man critically hurt in Durant wrong way crash
A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone,...
Lone Grove woman arrested for assault
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit
A Ravia junior high coach, who is under investigation by authorities in Johnston County has...
Ravia coach under investigation, resigns

Latest News

If everything goes to plan, H.E.A.T is set to serve at the Crawford location as soon as May 2023.
Denison homeless shelter back on track for completion
Depending on growth and development, according to the strategic plan, fire station number four...
Denison plans to built three new fire stations
If you were in the area and saw the crash or have information, you are encouraged to call the...
Durant Police looking for witnesses of Friday’s fatal crash
A Ravia junior high coach, who is under investigation by authorities in Johnston County has...
Ravia coach under investigation, resigns