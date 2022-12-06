Texoma Local
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Denison

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital on Friday with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Denison Police, after 6 p.m. they responded to a motorcyclist versus vehicle crash at FM 691 and Texoma Parkway.

The details of the crash have not been released but according to a GoFundMe, the motorcyclist underwent surgery for a broken arm.

