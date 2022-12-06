Ravia coach under investigation, resigns

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Ravia junior high coach, who is under investigation by authorities in Johnston County has resigned from the school, according to the superintendent.

Ravia Superintendent Barbara McDonald said the coach turned in his resignation on Friday after being questioned about a possible inappropriate relationship with a student.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the department is looking into the allegations, which include inappropriate texts to a student.

The investigation is ongoing and no so far, charges have been filed.

This is a developing story.

