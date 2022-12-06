“We stand united”: Texoma schools wear pink in remembrance of 7-year-old Athena Strand

Denison, Texas (KXII) - As the families and friends of Athena Strand grapple with her death, communities across Texas are showing solidarity with her favorite color: pink.

“Being a school, and having kids the same age and knowing that if something happened to one of our students here that the community would support us the same way as well,” said Tauna Luck, assistant director of My Montessori School in Denison.

Luck is also a mom of a little girl.

Like so many others, she is heartbroken over the kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand.

“I do have a daughter that’s close to her age, so it just really hits close to home,” said Luck.

Pink was Strand’s favorite color.

As students and staff at more than 20 school districts across Texas returned to the classroom on Monday, they wore pink to remember a life tragically taken.

“Even though we are not in their community, we are still a community that wants to support and show our love,” said Kathy Knight, director of My Montessori School.

Some wore shirts with her name on it, and others wore pink from head to toe.

One Grayson County home-owner even put up pink lights.

All of it, they said, is to show support from one rural community and one family to another.

“We always stand as one,” said Luck. “We stand united. No matter the circumstance and especially when it is somebody that is a child, you support everybody, whether you know them or not.”

The First Baptist Church of Cotton Dale, and Fort Worth’s Cafe Republic have vigils scheduled for Tuesday at 6 pm.

The county judge out of Parker County, which neighbors Wise County, asked people to wear pink all week.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.