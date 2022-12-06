Texoma Local
A Wet and Cool Wednesday

Sun returns Friday followed by more rain Saturday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A slow-moving cold front has passed through most of the News 12 viewing area and it will continue to drift slowly southward. Temperatures behind the front will fall into the 50s south and 40s north overnight. Rain will be on the increase as an upper low moves closer and we get over-running on top of the frontal surface. Big picture, cooler and wetter for Wednesday.

Rain continues Wednesday night and Thursday as an upper low tracks to our north; once the low move east of out latitude, the rain should end sometime Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals of around an inch can be expected. Severe weather threat is near zero.

A weak cold front brings a quick shot of dry air and sunshine on Friday, but another upper wave tracks eastward while low-level winds begin to over-run the front by Friday night. This means more rain for Saturday.

Longer-range outlooks show yet more showery weather into early next week, followed by a more significant surge of dry and cool air late next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

