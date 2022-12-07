Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga

A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday...
A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 52-year-old Bernabe Rodriguez died after the wreck on US-377, two miles south of Tioga.

Troopers said a car driven by Erik Rodriguez, 28, of Pilot Point, was waiting to make a left turn onto Emberson Chapel Rd. when he was rear-ended by an SUV driven Coyre McGallion, 22, of Woodville.

The impact pushed Rodriguez’s car into oncoming traffic and was struck by two other cars, driven by Jamie Clark, 37, of Tioga, and Kathryn Cassella, 63, of Tioga.

Troopers said Bernabe, a passenger in Erik’s car, was pronounced dead at the scene by Whitesboro EMS. Erik and another passenger in his car, Carlos Flores, 41, of Tioga, were transported to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

Cassella was also transported to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

Troopers said Clark was injured and transported to Medical City Denton in stable condition.

McGallion, the driver of the SUV, was treated and released at the scene.

Troopers said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ravia junior high coach, who is under investigation by authorities in Johnston County has...
Ravia coach under investigation resigns
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Durant Police have not released information regarding this incident, other than it’s an ongoing...
Woman killed, man critically hurt in Durant wrong way crash
Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female...
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
Another big company, owned by II-VI, is a step closer to sealing the deal on a 3 billion dollar...
Finisar proposes $3 billion Sherman expansion for new facility

Latest News

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that its Disaster Loan Outreach Center...
Paris Disaster Loan Outreach Center closing soon
While nominations for this season have passed, there are always applications available on the...
The Katie Palmer Project shines bright this holiday season
Paris Police responded to a report of an emergency siren being activated early Tuesday morning.
Emergency sirens activated after ant attack, police say
Jory L. Bullard pled guilty to willfully and maliciously injuring an 11-month-old child in 2019
McCurtain County man pleads guilty to child abuse in Indian Country