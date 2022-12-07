1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 52-year-old Bernabe Rodriguez died after the wreck on US-377, two miles south of Tioga.

Troopers said a car driven by Erik Rodriguez, 28, of Pilot Point, was waiting to make a left turn onto Emberson Chapel Rd. when he was rear-ended by an SUV driven Coyre McGallion, 22, of Woodville.

The impact pushed Rodriguez’s car into oncoming traffic and was struck by two other cars, driven by Jamie Clark, 37, of Tioga, and Kathryn Cassella, 63, of Tioga.

Troopers said Bernabe, a passenger in Erik’s car, was pronounced dead at the scene by Whitesboro EMS. Erik and another passenger in his car, Carlos Flores, 41, of Tioga, were transported to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

Cassella was also transported to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

Troopers said Clark was injured and transported to Medical City Denton in stable condition.

McGallion, the driver of the SUV, was treated and released at the scene.

Troopers said this is an ongoing investigation.

