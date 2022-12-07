Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

3 university marching band members hit, killed by truck while changing tire, police say

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night. (Source: WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Three members of a Louisiana university marching band were killed in a crash while they had stopped to change a tire Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Kedric Taylor, the director of bands at Louisiana Southern University and A&M College, said two of the students killed were tuba players. The third was a percussionist.

Louisiana State Police said the victims were identified as 19-year-old Broderick Moore, 19-year-old Tyran Williams, and 21-year-old Dylan Young.

A report from Louisiana State Police obtained by WAFB said the students were stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 49 attempting to change a flat tire on the vehicle.

As they were working, a 1997 Freightliner, driven by 62-year-old Clyde Gay, reportedly drifted onto the shoulder and hit their Jeep, striking all three of the students.

Williams, Moore, and Young all suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Police said Gay did not suffer any injuries with the cause of the crash remaining under investigation.

Dennis Shields, president of LSU, sent a message to the staff, students and families at the university, sharing his condolences to those affected by the loss of the students.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards also posted condolences on social media.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ravia junior high coach, who is under investigation by authorities in Johnston County has...
Ravia coach under investigation resigns
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Durant Police have not released information regarding this incident, other than it’s an ongoing...
Woman killed, man critically hurt in Durant wrong way crash
Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female...
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
Another big company, owned by II-VI, is a step closer to sealing the deal on a 3 billion dollar...
Finisar proposes $3 billion Sherman expansion for new facility

Latest News

Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Jory L. Bullard pled guilty to willfully and maliciously injuring an 11-month-old child in 2019
McCurtain County man pleads guilty to child abuse in Indian Country
Authorities in New Jersey say they rescued nearly 200 animals living in horrible conditions.
Puppy mill bust: Police rescue 180 animals living in ‘horrible and inhumane conditions’
Supreme Court hears case on limits of state courts to intervene in Congressional map drawing
Supreme Court hears case on limits of state courts to intervene in Congressional map drawing
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected