Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Arkansas teen elected youngest Black mayor in US

FILE - Jaylen Smith, 18, was elected as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.
FILE - Jaylen Smith, 18, was elected as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLE, Ark. (WMC/Gray News) - A teen in Arkansas was voted in to become the youngest Black mayor in America on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. Now, at just 18 years old, he’s the mayor-elect of Earle.

He shared the news on social media, saying: “It’s time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas.”

“I have what it takes as a first comer,” Smith told WMC in August. “I want to get a lot done at this amount of time. I want to do what it takes to better the city of Earle, Arkansas.”

Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.

Smith says he plans to focus on public safety, housing, and building a grocery store in town.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ravia junior high coach, who is under investigation by authorities in Johnston County has...
Ravia coach under investigation resigns
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Durant Police have not released information regarding this incident, other than it’s an ongoing...
Woman killed, man critically hurt in Durant wrong way crash
Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female...
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
Another big company, owned by II-VI, is a step closer to sealing the deal on a 3 billion dollar...
Finisar proposes $3 billion Sherman expansion for new facility

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got tip about Colorado nightclub shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest
A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday...
1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that its Disaster Loan Outreach Center...
Paris Disaster Loan Outreach Center closing soon
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel...
LIVE: Biden to speak at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave.
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 