BBB warns of puppy scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is urging people to stay cautious this holiday season when purchasing a pet online, as they released an update on their in-depth study on puppy scams.

Puppy scams remain consistently profitable for scammers because their multi-tiered setup allows them to convincingly go back to a consumer several times to ask for money. While pet scams in North America appear to be on the decline so far this year, consumer losses exceeded $2 million. Average monetary losses are climbing with an average loss of $850 in 2022, up 60% since 2017.

“So this scam is still very profitable for the scammers, otherwise they would have moved on to something else,” Monica Horton, BBB spokesperson said. “A puppy is a hot ticket item for those Christmas gifts sometimes and consumers just need to be aware of puppy scams.”

The BBB said to avoid getting scammed, you should see pets in person or through a video call before paying any money, research the breed to figure out the average market price and conduct a reverse image search on photos attached to ads.

