Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 

Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff, Grason Passmore and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say they have opened an investigation after the remains of a fetus were found on a property this week.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the human fetus was found in a shallow grave on a property about 20 minutes outside of downtown Lexington on Tuesday.

WKYT reports the fetus was taken to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for further testing. Deputies said it appeared it was recently buried.

According to detectives, the situation is sensitive, and their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ravia junior high coach, who is under investigation by authorities in Johnston County has...
Ravia coach under investigation resigns
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Durant Police have not released information regarding this incident, other than it’s an ongoing...
Woman killed, man critically hurt in Durant wrong way crash
Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female...
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
Another big company, owned by II-VI, is a step closer to sealing the deal on a 3 billion dollar...
Finisar proposes $3 billion Sherman expansion for new facility

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got tip about Colorado nightclub shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest
A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday...
1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that its Disaster Loan Outreach Center...
Paris Disaster Loan Outreach Center closing soon
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel...
LIVE: Biden to speak at vigil honoring victims of gun violence