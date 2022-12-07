Durant celebrates a very merry “nutty” Christmas in annual parade

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - It’s a very merry “nutty” Christmas here in Durant.

Tuesday night the City of Durant geared up for its annual Christmas parade, honoring Bryan County’s famous history involving peanuts.

Executive Director for Durant’s Chamber of Commerce, Janet Reed said, “We will be unearthing the peanut. It was buried in 1973, so in 50 years we were supposed to unearth it, so on June 16, 2023, we will be unearthing that peanut. "

Reed said the parade is the perfect prequel to get residents excited for the time capsule reveal.

She explained, “The peanut was actually buried. It was a tribute to all of the peanut farmers in the area. Bryan County was the third largest producer of peanuts in the state of Oklahoma at that current time.”

When asked about her favorite part of the nutty celebration, Reed said, “I think it’s just seing the number of people that come to enjoy the parade, this is something that really brings our community out.”

The city estimates about 5,000 residents come to enjoy the parade.

It’s equally fun for those who participate in the parade and ride on the floats.

Parade participant, Dr. Hal Poovey said, “We had one guy that went down, filled out the form, the float already existed, last Saturday we took a little bit of Christmas lights and decorations on it.. put a few other things together like the haybells; things that people have in their house like Mr. Santa.”

Most importantly, this parade participant said he enjoys spreading holiday cheer.

Poovey stated, “Well it’s kind of like whenever we do anything when we get together, we just have a lot of fun doing it. We have fun and we want to make sure the people around us have fun.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.