Emergency sirens activated after ant attack, police say

Paris Police responded to a report of an emergency siren being activated early Tuesday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a report of an emergency siren being activated in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from Paris Police, the siren was activated at 1:52 a.m. and again at 2:08 a.m., but there was no emergency weather in the area, and the siren was not activated by authorities.

Police discovered that ants had invaded the electrical control box and shorted out the circuit board.

The siren has been deactivated until repairs can be made.

