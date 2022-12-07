Texoma Local
Father arrested after daughter, 1, found dead in California river

The father was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment,...
The father was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after his 1-year-old daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River, authorities said.

The girl’s grandmother called police Sunday evening when her son who lives with her returned home with only one of his two children after picking them up from their mother in Long Beach, the Inglewood Police Department said.

Police began a search for the missing girl, Leilani Burley. The other child, a 3-year-old boy, was unharmed, KTLA-TV reported.

“During the course of the investigation, with the assistance of Long Beach Police Department, Leilani’s remains were recovered in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge,” at the river’s southern end in Long Beach, Inglewood police said in a statement.

Jayveon Burley was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment, police said. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he has an attorney.

