Foggy, Misty, Embedded Showers Tonight

Rain winds down Thursday afternoon, returns Friday night
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A stationary front draped across north Texas and extreme southeastern Oklahoma will keep us in a cool, foggy, and misty pattern overnight as warmer and much more humid air over-runs the frontal boundary. Add to that the influence of an upper low that passes to our north on Thursday, and you have a recipe for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms as well.

Rain winds down by Thursday afternoon and we may get a few hours of sunshine as surface winds turn to the southwest. Depending on how much sun we get, highs could reach 70 degrees. Nice!

A weak cold front brings a quick shot of dry air and sunshine on Friday, but another upper wave tracks eastward and low-level winds begin to over-run the front by Friday night. This means more rain for Saturday. The Saturday rain ends during the day and Sunday should be dry.

The whole process re-loads by Monday and Tuesday as another system takes shape, rain and a few strong thunderstorms may be in the mix. A much stronger cold front brings a burst of dry and stable air by Wednesday. It’s a pattern change that suggests clear, cold nights, and sunny, mild days with no chance of rain by late next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

