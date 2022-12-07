The Katie Palmer Project shines bright this holiday season

(KXII) -Katie Palmer, a Denison teacher, mother and wife was hit and killed by a pickup while walking in her neighborhood with her husband, John Palmer in April of 2020.

“This is a really hard time for families that have suffered a loss,” said Katie’s widower, John Palmer.

So to bring light to those who need it most, as Katie did when she was alive, the Katie Palmer Project was created.

“The Katie Palmer Project was started by my friend and Grapevine firefighter, Dustin Bortzfield,” Palmer said.

Dustin offered to gift the Palmer family with lights.

“During the holidays he’ll go up and put Christmas lights up. He said that it’s something that he does in his off time,” Palmer added.

That small act of service brought just a bit of joy to the Palmer’s as they celebrated their first Christmas without Katie.

“It was just fantastic to see a smile on my daughters face that year and if we can do that for another family.”

This led Dustin to continue the act for families going through loss or hardships.

Palmer said, “last three years, we’ve had roughly thirty families.”

And since its creation, the non-profit has reached lives all over the nation, “this year we’re going from Houston, all the way up here to Denison, up into Oklahoma, we got one project in Oklahoma City, we got two in Massachusetts,” Palmer added.

Palmer said he’s overwhelmed with the lives it’s touched, “to see Katie’s light spread, it’s beautiful, she was such a positive and loving person, to see that even through death she can still bring happiness.”

While nominations for this season have passed, there are always applications available on the Katie Palmer Project website.

Palmer said, “very easy, you just go to the website, you fill out the form, and click send.”

The non-profit also accepts donations to fund the lights that will be hung on the houses.

