Paris Disaster Loan Outreach Center closing soon

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Paris is closing on Dec. 15.
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Paris is closing on Dec. 15.(Byron Prince)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Paris is closing on Dec. 15.

The center is for applicants to receive one-on-one assistance with disaster relief.

People who have been denied on their application can ask for reconsideration on their disaster loans.

The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is January 17th and for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans is August 16th.

If homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit organizations including places of worship cannot make it to the Disaster Loan Outreach Center, they may apply online until the deadline, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

