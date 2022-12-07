Sherman man charged with aggravated assault after hitting ex-girlfriend with his car

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Tuesday after hitting his ex-girlfriend with his car because of an argument.

According to Sherman Police, Michael Barber and a woman, who he used to date, got into a disagreement in the driveway of a home near West Olive and Rusk Street.

Police said Barber hit the woman with his vehicle and then fled the scene.

Police also said Barber returned to the residence when officers arrived on scene.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

Barber is in the Grayson County Jail, where his bond has not yet been set.

