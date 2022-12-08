Ardmore man arrested for beating another man with steel pipe, police say

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An argument Friday night between two men in Ardmore ends with one man in the hospital.

According to court documents from the Ardmore Police, Travis Hignett began arguing with another man over personal property.

The argument escalated and Hignett hit the man with a steel pipe, police said.

Hignett was arrested for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said the victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

