Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Authorities pull escaped inmate, fugitive girlfriend from burning home in standoff

Nevada authorities say they helped an escaped inmate and his fugitive girlfriend from a burning home. (Source: Humboldt County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (CNN) - Authorities in Nevada say they pulled an escaped inmate and his fugitive girlfriend from a burning home Wednesday morning.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Atencio escaped from the Lassen County Jail in California over the weekend.

Nevada authorities said they learned he was with his girlfriend, Ashley Ward, at a home in the Winnemucca area.

Ward is alleged to have helped Atencio break out of jail.

The sheriff’s office said an hours-long standoff ensued when deputies arrived at the property, with Atencio taking Ward hostage.

During the situation, deputies said they spotted a fire that started to burn on the top floor of the home that eventually spread to the entire house.

A five-person search team rushed into the home and rescued Ward along with Atencio. The pair were in the basement.

The sheriff’s office praised the team for acting heroically and unselfishly to save the lives of the two suspects.

Atencio and Ward were arrested and booked for being fugitives in another state. Atencio was also booked for false imprisonment, kidnapping, arson, and first-degree attempted murder.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday...
1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga
Another big company, owned by II-VI, is a step closer to sealing the deal on a 3 billion dollar...
Finisar proposes $3 billion Sherman expansion for new facility
24-year-old Kalup Born pled guilty in federal court after murder conviction was overturned by...
Ada man pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping
Employees of an aviation company missing paychecks since October
Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October

Latest News

The Sherman senior citizens center hosted Be a Santa for a senior gift wrapping.
Be a Santa to a Senior gift wrap party in Sherman
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger
The mural is a grand gesture to the artist's soon-to-be father-in-law, serving as a "thank you"...
New downtown cowboy mural pays tribute to Sherman’s history and building’s owner
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van