Denison High School band commissions piece for Denison’s Sesquicentennial

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD’s Director of Bands, Melissa Lewis, had the idea to commission a piece for Denison’s Sesquicentennial event.

According to a press release from Denison’s Media and Communications Manager, Emily Agans, the song will be performed by the Denison High School Band at their Winter concert on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 15.

The concert beings at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Agans said the score was composed by JaRod Hall, who will be in attendance on Tuesday.

