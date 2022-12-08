Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Emergency crews across Oklahoma received fake 911 calls at multiple schools around the state on Thursday morning.
Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami.
Ardmore Police said Ardmore High School was clear and officers will continue to monitor the school.
School officials said all Durant ISD sites are under a precautionary lockdown.
Durant Emergency Management said there was no person located with a gun at Durant High School.
All students and personnel have been accounted for and are safe.
The city said concerned parents should go to the Visual and Performing Arts Center (VPAC) at Southeastern State University, 1614 N. 1st Ave.
