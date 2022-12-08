Texoma Local
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat

Durant High School on lockdown after hoax threat, school officials said
Durant High School on lockdown after hoax threat, school officials said(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Emergency crews across Oklahoma received fake 911 calls at multiple schools around the state on Thursday morning.

Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami.

Ardmore Police said Ardmore High School was clear and officers will continue to monitor the school.

At about 11 AM on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Ardmore Dispatch received an automated call stating there was an active...

Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Thursday, December 8, 2022

School officials said all Durant ISD sites are under a precautionary lockdown.

Durant Emergency Management said there was no person located with a gun at Durant High School.

All students and personnel have been accounted for and are safe.

The city said concerned parents should go to the Visual and Performing Arts Center (VPAC) at Southeastern State University, 1614 N. 1st Ave.

Stay with News 12 for developments.

Durant Schools and Authorities are working to address a hoax threat at the HS. This hoax is happening across the state....

Posted by Durant Public Schools on Thursday, December 8, 2022

