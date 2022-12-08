Eisenhower State Park hosts 3rd annual Light Up the Park event

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting the third annual Light Up the Park event at Eisenhower State Park on Friday and Saturday.

Entry to the park is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for children ages 0-12.

A drive-thru light tour will begin at 5:30 p.m. that runs throughout the campground.

Bring your kids to take a picture with Santa, get some cookies and milk, and do some arts and crafts.

