Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Avionics Technician, Zach Faubion has worked for the aviation company, Vanquish since June.

He said, “In the beginning, it was great. Everything seemed to come up to snuff, we were working, everything was coming in, paychecks were coming in.”

However, in October, after being close to finishing a project, Faubion and 13 other employees didn’t receive a paycheck from CEO Don Carter Jr.

That’s when Faubion said things started to get suspicious.

He stated, “Like we couldn’t get everyday used parts that we needed. We couldn’t get vendors to get things delivered because of nonpayment.”

Faubion said it appeared for a while that things were getting back on track.

He explained, “He was finally able to get payroll completed, and then he made the next payroll, and then after that it was nothing.”

After failing to communicate to employees about not getting paid, former Chief Technology Officer, Rickey Gunter said he spoke with Carter over the phone.

Gunter said, “He told me that he wanted to make sure I had enough money for retirement.”

3 weeks later, there was a different story.

Gunter explained, “He laid me off effective November 1st.”

After being laid off, Gunter said Carter asked him to sign a severance package stating that he has been paid in full.

He said, “Well a paycheck did not come, and has not come since October 31st.”

Because of that, Gunter said he has yet to sign the document.

He stated, “I believe he is a major con artist and he’s laundering money as from. everything that I could gather with what he’s done. now both Gunter and Faubion say they are left trying to pick up the pieces to the best of their ability.

Gunter said, “I did file for unemployment, next steps for me is bankruptcy.”

Faubion said, “With the holidays coming on, trying to look for work, it’s just very disheartening, it’s just sad.”

News 12 reached out to Don Carter Jr. about this issue, but he has not yet responded.

