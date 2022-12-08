Fog Returns Overnight, Stormy Skies Saturday

We have a nearly saturated atmosphere, a moist southerly flow, and night-time cooling setting the stage for another bout of fog across Texoma. A few showers may also develop ahead of a weak cold front moving through. Rainfall will be spotty and mainly south of the Red River on the Texas side of the News 12 area. As for the fog, the frontal passage should break it up by sunrise Friday.

The Friday sky forecast is a bit challenging, dry air moving in behind the front should provide a few hours of partial clearing before clouds roll back in later in the day. A fast-moving upper wave now over California brings a fresh round of rain Friday night and Saturday, making this a good time window for indoor plans!

After dry weather Sunday, the whole process re-loads Monday as another system takes shape. Stronger wind shear and higher dew points set the stage for a potential severe weather event late Monday night or Tuesday morning, most likely in the form of a squall line.

The models are consistent in bringing in a shot of much colder air beginning Wednesday and lasting well into the following week, returning us to a Christmas feel to the air, or so it seems right now.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

